Hickory – Carolina Roots is Artspace’s biennial juried exhibition celebrating artists currently living in or who come from rural North Carolina counties. Submit up to three works for consideration. This exhibition will bring perspectives of artists from across our state into focus and honor the rich creative culture beyond our urban centers. No entry fee.

Exhibition dates: October 3-November 30, 2025

Eligibility: Artists over 18 years of age.

Artists creating artworks in 2 and 3-dimensional media.

Artwork must be original, entirely the work of the submitting artist, created without the supervision of an instructor.

Artwork must have been completed within the last three years.

Artist must be from or currently living in one of the following counties: Alexander, Alleghany, Anson, Ashe, Avery, Beaufort, Bertie, Bladen, Brunswick, Buncombe**, Burke, Caldwell, Camden, Carteret, Caswell, Catawba**, Chatham, Cherokee, Chowan, Clay, Cleveland, Columbus, Craven, Currituck, Dare, Davie, Duplin, Edgecombe, Franklin, Gaston**, Gates, Graham, Granville, Greene, Halifax, Harnett, Haywood, Henderson**, Hertford, Hoke, Hyde, Jackson, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Macon, Madison, Martin, McDowell, Mitchell, Montgomery, Moore, Nash, Northampton, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Pender, Perquimans, Person, Polk, Randolph, Richmond, Robeson, Rockingham, Rutherford, Sampson, Scotland, Stanly, Stokes, Surry, Swain, Transylvania, Tyrrell, Vance, Warren, Washington, Watauga, Wayne, Wilkes, Wilson, Yadkin, Yancey

**In an effort to extend opportunities to those most affected by Hurricane Helene, artists from these non-rural counties are also eligible to apply.

Register here at https://shorturl.at/vileD