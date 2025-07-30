Hickory – Seniors Morning Out (SMO) participants will enjoy a variety of activities in August including trips to the Farmers’ Market, musical performances, crafting classes, and cooking demonstrations.

Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held Monday through Thursday mornings at five convenient locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.

Other program highlights are as follows:

At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave, Newton: Aug 4, crafts: magazine collage; Aug 6, musical performance by Cameron Matthews; Aug 7, Preventing the wrong action in an emergency with Melanie Sigmon, Community Engagement Specialist; Aug 11, Library to Go with Sam Woolhiser; Aug 19, cooking class with Norma: Farmers’ Market favorites; Aug 20, musical performance with Steve Townsend; Aug 21, trip to the Public Health Farmers’ Market; Aug 25, shopping on Amazon with Catawba County Digital Navigators; Aug 27, Dementia Basics with Partners Health. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Danielle Hicks at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.

At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 3rd Ave NE, Hickory: Aug 5, music trivia with Steve; Aug 7, craft: make your own lighthouse; Aug 11, Bingo with Randy; Aug 14, trip to Public Health Farmers’ Market; Aug 18, Anagram with Rachel; Aug 20, musical performance with Joni Coppinger; Aug 26, Sing a Long with Suzie Q: 50’s Fun with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library; Aug 27, cooking class: 3 ingredient peach cake; Aug 28, Bi-Polar Disorders with Partners Health. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Rachel Jackson at 828-320-5963 at least two days in advance.

At the North Hickory site, located at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, 3702 16t St NE, Hickory: Aug 4, corn hole competition part III; Aug 6, make your own root beer float; Aug 7, trip to Public Health Farmers’ Market; Aug 11, Learning how to use a blood pressure cuff and blood pressure checks with Melanie Sigmon, Community Engagement Specialist; Aug 13, exercise: seated yoga poses; Aug 20, Sing a Long with Suzie Q: 50’s Fun with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library; Aug 21, Dementia Basics with Partners Health; Aug 25, cooking class: fajitas; Aug 26, craft: Fall Garden Go Grow. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Cherie Grambow at least two days in advance by calling 828-323-8746.

At the Claremont site, located at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 3180 W Main St, Claremont: Aug 5, crafts with St. Mark’s Youth; Aug 6, cooking class: no bake pineapple cream dessert; Aug 7, Connection Between Mental Illness and Substance Abuse Disorder with Partners Health; Aug 11, musical performance by Charles Ballard; Aug 12, crafting with Tonya Jarnac; Aug 14, Library to Go with Sam Woolhiser; Aug 21, musical performance by Sentimental Journey; Aug 27, activity with Sherrills Ford -Terrell Branch Library; Aug 28, trip to Public Health Farmers’ Market. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Kayla Smith at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.

At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St, Maiden: Aug 5, Senior Exploitation with Heather Weston and Heather Ball, Catawba County Adult Services; Aug 11, cooking class: easy apple fritters with Teresa Slaughter; Aug 13, Dementia Basics with Partners Health; Aug 14, coffee and chat with Nathaniel Austin; Aug 18, Banana Bingo; Aug 20, musical performance by Cody and Wayne Newton; Aug 21, Basic First Aid with Melanie Sigmon, Community Engagement Specialist; Aug 26, crafts with Suzan Parrish; Aug 27, trip to Downtown Hickory Farmers’ Market. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966.

Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8:30am and noon, Monday – Thursday. Please call 828-695-5610, if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. You can volunteer for as little as 1.5 hours a month. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.

Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner. For more information, find us on Facebook, 828-327-6851 or www.ccunitedway.com