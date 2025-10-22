Newton, NC – Get ready for a chilling adventure into North Carolina’s most legendary ghost stories. The Green Bean Players are bringing Carolina Spook Tales to life in a special public performance at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 30, at The Green Room Community Theatre.

Audiences are invited to gather around the campfire as a group of friends recount some of the state’s most haunting legends, including “A Love Stronger Than the Sea,” “Brown Mountain Lights” and “The Pirate Ghost of Folly Island.” These timeless tales, deeply rooted in North Carolina’s history, are great for students in fourth grade and up, offering an engaging mix of history and folklore. Whether you’re a fan of local legends or seeking an educational and entertaining experience for students, Carolina Spook Tales promises to captivate and thrill.

Tickets are available online or by calling the box office at (828) 464-6128. Ticket prices are $12 for adults and $7 for children 12 and under. If you have questions about the show, please call (828) 464-6583.

For more information about Carolina Spook Tales” or any of the other programs offered by The Green Room Community Theatre, please visit thegreenroomtheatre.org.

The Green Room Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of Arts Culture Catawba.

Image credit: John David Brown III.