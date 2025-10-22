Hickory – Celebrate the holiday season and create handmade gifts with Hickory Public Library!

From October through December, Hickory Public Library will host a variety of opportunities for holiday crafting through its Handmade Holidays series.

Here is the latest upcoming crafting opportunities:

OCTOBER

Macrame Pumpkins*

Monday | Oct. 27 | 6 p.m. | The Learning Lab at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

Adults—Join us for a fun beginner-friendly macrame workshop where you’ll learn to create your very own charming pumpkin! This program is designed for all levels of macrame experience. Using three simple knots, you will have made a cute and cozy fall decoration, perfect for your home or for gifting. All supplies will be provided.

Spooky Ghost Diamond Art*

Thursday | Oct. 30 | 6 p.m. | Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

Adults—Enter if you dare! Join us at the library for a hauntingly fun craft session where you’ll create shimmering ghost-themed diamond art. These spooky specters will sparkle with eerie charm as you bring them to life bead by bead. Whether you’re a seasoned crafter or a curious beginner, this chillingly creative class is perfect for anyone who loves Halloween, ghosts, and glitter. All supplies are provided—just bring your spooky spirit!

NOVEMBER

Fall Watercolor Painting*

Saturday | Nov. 1 | 9:30 a.m. | Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

Adults—Explore fall colors using watercolor techniques with local artist Mark Anderson. Have fun and get creative painting two 5” x 7” folded cards. All supplies will be provided, and no painting experience is needed.

Plastic Canvas Gift Card Holders*

Saturday | Nov. 1 | 3 p.m. | Ridgeview Branch Library

Teens & Adults—Create lasting gift card holders that can be reused for years to come while learning basic plastic canvas stitches.

Chunky Yarn Pumpkins with Creativebug*

Monday | Nov. 3 | 2 p.m. & 6 p.m. | The Learning Lab at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

Adults—Create cozy fall decor with chunky yarn pumpkins. No hooks or needles are required for this easy and unique piece to decorate your table for Thanksgiving.

Stamp Carving*

Monday | Nov. 3 | 6 p.m. | Ridgeview Branch Library

Adults—Learn to carve your own rubber stamps to add personality to cards, gift wrapping, and more. You’ll learn to transfer a design and use tools safely to create a unique stamp. Individuals must sign a safety waiver to participate in this workshop.

All library programs are free and open to the public. *Registration may be required for some programs and will open three weeks before the event. To view the full calendar of programs and register, please visit www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third Street NE on the SALT Block and Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 First Street SW in Hickory.

For more information, please call 828-304-0500.