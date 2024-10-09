Newton, NC – The October meeting of the Catawba County Branch NAACP will be on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 4 p.m. at Mt. Olin AME Zion Church, 2583 Smyre Farm Rd., Newton.

The October meeting will feature a discussion led by Jeff Taylor, chair of Catawba County Schools Board of Education. Taylor, a lifelong educator, will talk about “The Importance — and Imperative — of Strong Public Schools.”

“We all know that our public schools are so important to our community and a brighter future,” said Jerry L. McCombs, branch president. “I look forward to an informative session.”

Members and their guests, as well as the general public, are welcome. You can sign up for membership at the meeting.

The NAACP is the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization. The North Carolina Conference of NAACP Branches is 70 years old and includes more than 100 units across the state. The Catawba County Branch meets the second Sunday of each month, except in May.

Photo: Jeff Taylor.