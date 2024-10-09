Hickory – It’s time again for our Annual Susan Coleman Castle of Cans Food Drive and We’re Celebrating 26 Years! This wonderful community campaign supports all of these agencies with one donation: The Corner Table in Newton, Eastern Catawba CCM, Exodus Homes, Greater Hickory CCM, The Family Care Center, Hickory Soup Kitchen, Salvation Army, and the Second Harvest Food Bank Hickory.

We know that the problem of hunger in Catawba County remains. There are 19,246 individuals living at or below poverty, 6,296 are children and 2,251 are seniors. Last year, Second Harvest Food Bank distributed over 3.1 million pounds of food to the agencies in Catawba County!

This year we will continue to offer the fund drive option or the option of collecting food – or do both if you choose! Through the fund drive “virtual” collection campaign, with a mere $1 contribution providing approximately 7 pounds of food, students or others can learn about giving back to the community and caring, even if they can donate only one $1. Or you may opt to collect cans as many schools have done in the past and continue to do – or a dual campaign of both cans and funds. If you do opt to collect cans, this year we are also looking for healthier food donations such as canned fruits and vegetables that are low sugar, low sodium and low fat!

Our collection campaign this year has returned to its previous dates pre-Covid and run from September 13 – October 13. If you would like to DONATE, please visit: https://p2p.onecause.com/castleofcans2024.

Thanks go to St. Alban’s Episcopal Church for coordinating the campaign and Food Lion through its Food Lion Feeds for its generous support!