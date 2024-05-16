Hickory – The Catawba Council on Aging is seeking craft vendors for their Fall Craft Market fundraiser on September 28, 2024, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM. The event will be held at the Catawba Valley Community College Tarlton Complex (2550 US HWY 70 SE Hickory, 28602). Registration is $50.00 and includes a 10×10 space with a 6-foot table and two chairs.

There are a limited number of spaces available! All proceeds will benefit the Catawba Council on Aging, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that operates the West Hickory Senior Center and serves older adults throughout Catawba County. Contact the Council on Aging with any questions and to register at 828-328-2269.