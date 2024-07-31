Hickory – Eric Seale, the Hickory Community Theatre’s Artistic Director, has just announced the cast for the opening production of the 76th season. The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals is a horrifying new comedy musical from StarKid Productions, the creators of A Very Potter Musical and Holy Musical, B@man!

Everything in Hatchetfield seemed normal until people began singing… Then, they began dancing… And now, a musical pandemic is sweeping the entire city. It’s up to Paul (an average guy who doesn’t like musicals) and his friends to stop this musical apocalypse and fight for humanity’s future.

The company for this frightfully funny tale includes Branden Nuhfer as Paul, Andrea Thomas as Emma, Journey Cable as Charlotte, Justin Thomas as Sam, Ethan Fite as Professor Hidgens, Justin Wilson as Bill, Jared Wachsmuth as Ted and Sarah Deutsch as Zoey, with Alissa Magill and Dylan Day as Ensemble.

Performances of The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals will be August 30 through September 14, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:30pm and Thursday, September 12 at 7:30pm in the Jeffers Theatre. Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for students and youth 18 & under. Tickets may be purchased online at hickorytheatre.org or by phone at 828-328-2283.

The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals is rated PG-13, with adult language and cartoonish violence.

The Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

PHOTO: (left to right) Alissa McGill, Ethan Fite, Journey Cable, Jared Wachsmuth, Branden Nuhfer, Justin Wilson, Andrea Thomas and Justin Thomas are part of the cast for The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals, coming August 30 to the Hickory Community Theatre. Not pictured are Sarah Deutsch and Dylan Day. Performances will run through September 14 in the Jeffers Theatre. Visit hickorytheatre.org for the full schedule and more information. Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for youth and students. Photo by Eric Seale.