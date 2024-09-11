Hickory – The Catawba Council on Aging’s annual Fall Craft Market fundraiser will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, at the Catawba Valley Community College Tarlton Complex.

Admission is free and more than 50 craft vendors will participate. Gift basket and 50/50 raffles benefiting the Catawba Council on Aging will also be available.

Items for sale will include jewelry, pottery, home goods and decor, quilts, woodworking, essential oils, soaps, yard art, original artwork, refurbished and crafted furniture, pet accessories, holiday ornaments, and more!

Food trucks Dig N Dogs, One Sweet Farm, and JB’s Rolling Bistro will also be in attendance.

Sponsors for the event include Catawba Valley Community College, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Carris Reels, Shuford Yarns LLC, Mike & Betty Scipione, The Jewelry Exchange, Catawba Valley British Motor Club, Vanderbloemen, Fleisher & White, PLLC, Robert M Pegg CPA, PLLC, and New Jerusalem Lutheran Church.

The Catawba Council on Aging is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization providing a focal point for aging resources, as well as opportunities designed to extend independent living and enrich the quality of life for Catawba County’s older adults. The Council on Aging operates the West Hickory Senior Center, located at 400 17th St SW, Hickory, and partners with organizations such as libraries, recreation centers, and churches to serve senior citizens throughout Catawba County. Services provided by the Council on Aging include Medicare counseling through the Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP), free tax preparation through AARP Tax-Aide, a food pantry, help with Advance Directives, flu shot clinics, mammogram clinics, educational programs, caregiver support, arts and craft classes, technology classes, virtual programming, exercise classes, social activities, and volunteer opportunities.

For more information about this event or services provided by the Council on Aging, contact them at 828-328-2269 or visit their website at www.catawbacoa.org.