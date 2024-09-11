Hickory – Redhawk Publications proudly announces the debut of “Sammy and Lucy and Petee and Stella: Animal Tales… Telling it Like It Is,” a charming chapbook by Hickory resident and retired computer programmer Michael Schonberg.

At 87 years young, Michael has achieved his dream of becoming a published author, proving that pursuing a new passion is never too late. Drawing inspiration from his beloved pets, Michael’s writing beautifully captures the heartwarming and often humorous moments that pet owners can relate to. With a keen eye for observation, he weaves together tiny stories that will resonate with animal lovers and poetry enthusiasts alike.

Having only embarked on his writing journey nine years ago, Michael’s dedication to his craft is remarkable. He attributes the encouragement of his writing group and the wise advice of Scott Owens, a well-known figure in the poetry community, as the driving force behind his publishing success.

“Sammy and Lucy and Petee and Stella” offers a delightful combination of poetry and storytelling that is refreshingly straightforward and compelling. Michael’s sincere and genuine approach to storytelling promises to captivate readers of all ages, making this book a perfect read for the whole family.

This chapbook is a heartwarming celebration of the joy pets bring into our lives. Michael’s sincere and honest writing style will surely leave a lasting impression, evoking warm and nostalgic feelings in the readers.

For more information about “Sammy and Lucy and Petee and Stella: Animal Tales… Telling it Like It Is,” visit https://redhawkpublications.com.