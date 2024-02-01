Newton, NC – On Saturday, February 3, 2024 Catawba County Library System will celebrate the 13th annual Take Your Child to the Library Day with free The Lightning Thief- themed crafts, activities, and prizes for children and families.

Families can join in on the fun 10 am – 2 pm at all Catawba County Library locations, including a chance to win fun prizes! Every child in attendance can be entered to win a 4-pack of tickets to the Green Room Community Theatre’s production of The Lightning Thief-The Percy Jackson Musical. Each library location will host a drawing for a copy of The Lightning Thief, and the elementary school with the most students to visit the library will win a set of the first 5 books in the Percy Jackson series for their school. Make sure to register to win!

Launched in Connecticut in 2012, Take Your Child to the Library Day has blossomed into an international celebration with nearly 1,200 participating libraries from 49 states and 5 countries. The event was developed to spotlight libraries as vital community resources that enrich, educate and entertain – and to encourage families everywhere to take their children to their local libraries. Take Your Child to the Library Day is a free, fun, family-friendly event supported by the Connecticut Library Consortium and endorsed by the Association for Library Service to Children.

“Since its inception, Take Your Child to the Library Day activities have been made available to more than 39 million individuals and families across the U.S. and in countries around the globe,” said Jennifer Keohane, Connecticut Library Consortium’s Executive Director. “Taking children to the library helps them develop a love of reading and learning, but the benefits don’t end there. Choosing and checking out their own materials helps children learn independence, sharing, and responsibility. Library books and technology open up access to the world and fuel children’s curiosity and passions. And library programs provide myriad opportunities for learning, discovering, making friends, and having fun! If you want your children to become thoughtful, engaged citizens, start by bringing them to the library – on Take Your Child to the Library Day or any day.”

We hope you’ll join us in celebrating Take Your Child to the Library Day on Saturday, February 3 and discover all there is to love about your library!

For more information about the Catawba County Library’s services and programs, please visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828.465.8665, email [email protected], or visit www.facebook.com/catcolibrary.

About: The Catawba County Library is our community’s place to connect, explore, and grow. We empower lives and build our community by bringing people, information, and ideas together. The library, headquartered in Newton, serves the community with seven locations throughout the county and is a year-round, integral provider of early literacy and lifelong learning resources and programming. The library also provides a full complement of computer and digital services, classes, and support to bridge the digital divide, empower job seekers, and enhance community quality of life and economic health.