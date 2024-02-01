Hickory – Seniors Morning Out participants will enjoy a variety of activities in February including creating Notan Hearts Art with Hickory Museum of Art. These art classes are supported by the United Arts Council of Catawba County through the North Carolina Arts Council, with funding from the state of North Carolina.

Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held Monday through Thursday mornings at five convenient locations. A hot, nutritious lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.

Other program highlights are as follows:

At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave, Newton: Feb 1, Notan Hearts with Hickory Museum of Art; Feb 6, Android and IPhone: Finding Your Photos with Tina McGillvary, NC Cooperative Extension; Feb 8, musical performance by Seniors on the Move; Feb 13, musical performance by Dandy Don; Feb 14, cooking class: Valentine’s Day Blondies; Feb 20, Heart Health Education with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS; Feb 21, musical performance by Cameron Matthews; Feb 22, Let’s See that SMILE with Cornell Faddoul taking photos; Feb 28, Managing Nervous Energy with Vaya Health. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Danielle Hicks at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.

At the West Hickory site, located at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St SW, Hickory: Feb 1, musical performance by Bob Hollar; Feb 5, Notan Hearts with Hickory Museum of Art; Feb 6, AMD: Age Related Macular Degeneration and Blood Pressure checks with Carolyn Thompson, CVHS; Feb 8, Chocolate Tasting: A History of Chocolate; Feb 13, music trivia with Steve Reep; Feb 20, cooking class: GF/DF Potato Corn Chowder with Liane Ching; Feb 21, Sentimental sing-a-long: Romance & Ragtime with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library; Feb 27, Managing Nervous Energy with Vaya Health. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Suzi Caesar at 828-323-8746 at least two days in advance.

At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 3rd Ave NE, Hickory: Feb 5, AMD Age Related Macular Degeneration and Blood Pressure checks with Carolyn Thompson, CVHS; Feb 6, musical performance by Chimes of Time; Feb 7, Notan Hearts with Hickory Museum of Art; Feb 13, Managing Nervous Energy with Vaya Health; Feb 14, musical performance by Cameron Matthews; Feb 19, Heart Health Education with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS; Feb 26, cooking class: Chayote Squash; Feb 27, Sentimental Sing-a-long: Romance & Ragtime with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, please contact Cherie Grambow at least two days in advance by calling 828-320-5963.

At the Catawba site, located at Center Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Road, Catawba: Feb 1, musical performance by Chimes of Time; Feb 6, Notan Hearts with Hickory Museum of Art; Feb 7, musical performance by Kim Dagenhardt; Feb 8, Library to Go with Sam Woolhiser; Feb 15, cooking class: Caramel Pretzel Bites; Feb 20, AMD: Age Related Macular Degeneration and Blood Pressure checks with Carolyn Thompson, CVHS; Feb 21, Heart Health Education with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS; Feb 22, Managing Nervous Energy with Vaya Health; Feb 27, crafts with Tonya Jornac; Feb 28, Activity with Sherrills Ford-Terrell Library; Feb 29, musical performance by Sentimental Journey. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Kayla Smith at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.

At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St, Maiden: Feb 1, Heart Health Education with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS; Feb 6, Managing Nervous Energy with Vaya Health; Feb 7, musical performance by Chimes of Time; Feb 8, Good News with Bud Painter; Feb 15, musical performance by Bob Hollar; Feb 19, cooking class: Reuben Sliders with Teresa Slaughter; Feb 27, AMD: Age Related Macular Degeneration and Blood Pressure checks with Carolyn Thompson, CVHS; Feb 29, musical performance by Keith Williams. If you would like to attend any of these programs, please call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966.

Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8:30am and noon, Monday – Thursday. Please call 828-695-5610, if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. You can volunteer as little as 1.5 hours a month. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.

Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner. Catawba County United Way’s mission is to increase the organized capacity of people to help others by mobilizing the caring power of our community. For more information, locate us on Facebook, 828-327-6851 or www.ccunitedway.com

Valentine Blondies at Newton Site