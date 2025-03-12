Hickory – Catawba Valley Gem and Mineral Club, Inc. will hold its 55th Annual Gem, Mineral, Fossil, and Jewelry Show from March 28-30, 2025, at the Hickory Metro Convention Center. The event hours are as follows: Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Over 35 vendors will be participating. The convention center is located at 1960 13th Ave Drive SE, in Hickory, NC.

Admission is priced at $6.00 for all three days; children aged 12 and under, law enforcement officers, fire department personnel, active or retired military with credentials, boy Scouts and girl scouts and their leaders in uniform will receive free admission. Hourly prize drawings and a grand door prize will be offered. Grab bags will be available for purchase at $1.00 each.

The theme for this year’s exhibits is “All in the Family” (The Families of Minerals). Exhibits will include display cases featuring minerals from around the globe, the “Children’s Mini Mine,” and a “Hands-On Table.” Additional exhibits and activities are planned.

The show will also host the annual conventions of the American Federation of Mineral Societies (AFMS) and the Eastern Federation of Mineral and Lapidary Societies (EFMLS). A live auction benefiting the Scholarship Fund will take place in the Sports Venue Room at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 29th.

This year’s show is dedicated to Larry Huffman, an esteemed club and federation member who passed away in Spring 2024.