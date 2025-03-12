Panthers Making Moves

Free agency started this week in the NFL and the Carolina Panthers are making some noise. It is widely viewed that the Panthers 2025 free agent class ranks within the top five in the league.

Of course, whether the moves actually pay off or not remains to be seen, but the franchise clearly needed to make some changes while improving it’s roster.

My initial thoughts are that the Panthers did a nice job recognizing their weaknesses and addressing them. Since the free agency period began on Monday, Carolina has been about as active as any team around the league.

Heading into the offseason, the Panthers had to fill big holes at all three levels of their defense. For the most part, I feel they already accomplished that. Thanks to their two additions to the interior defensive line, another on the edge, a big investment at safety and retaining their top two cornerbacks, Carolina ranks among the top-five most improved teams since free agency opened. Only the Raiders, Bears and Patriots rank higher.

Thus far the standout of the group is veteran safety Tre’Von Moehrig, who was ranked one of the top free agent safeties in this class. Moehrig’s three-year, $51 million deal is the most-expensive of any of the outside free agents Carolina has come to terms with as of yet. If the Panthers can find another solid starter to pair with him and replace Xavier Woods and Jordan Fuller, they may turn what was one of their weakest position groups into one of their best.

The real benefits are for the front-seven of the defense, where they’ve added three more pieces. Assuming the newcomers excel, the Panthers should be much improved against the run, which was their biggest issue last season.

There’s still work to do and the college draft is upcoming, but this is a pretty superb start to the offseason by the Panthers front office.