Hiddenite, NC – The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center is proud to announce an upcoming artist exhibit featuring Cathy Keaton as part of Black History Month. Originally from Alexander County, Keaton is an abstract artist currently residing in Raleigh. She began her artistic journey in 2019 as one of “Raleigh’s People in Portraits,” and has since become passionate about creating works of art. Keaton’s pieces are characterized by vibrant colors and shapes. She notes, “When I began my journey as an artist, I found myself using colors to express my feelings of joy and excitement. I am an abstract creator. My work is only limited by my imagination.” Keaton’s artwork was previously featured in an Emerging Artist Exhibit, and the Center is excited to once again showcase her works in the Lucas Mansion throughout the month February. The Hiddenite Center encourages the community to visit the Lucas Mansion and support North Carolina artists. The Center’s art exhibits are always open to the public and free of charge.

The Hiddenite Arts Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are wheelchair accessible.