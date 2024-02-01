Hickory – The first of this semester’s three-part First Friday Lecture series at Lenoir-Rhyne University will take place Friday, February 2 at 10 a.m. in Rudisill Library room 127 and will feature Tim Goldberg, Ph.D., professor of mathematics. Goldberg’s presentation is entitled “A Little Taste of Recreational Math.” Attendees will learn what “recreational math” is, and why it is so useful as a serious area of study. Attendees will also take part in a hands-on demonstration involving the popular matching card game SET! No math background will be assumed – all that is needed is an open mind and a sense of play.

First Friday lectures are free and open to the public. They will also be livestreamed via Zoom. Additional details may be found at https://www.lr.edu/first-fridays.