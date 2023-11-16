CCC&TI’s Performing Artist Series Hosts Derek Gripper, Nov. 29

Hudson, NC – Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Associate in Fine Arts – Music Program will host the Performing Artist Concert Series this fall with several featured events that are free and open to all students and the general public.

The series will also help commemorate the 40th anniversary of CCC&TI’s Fine Arts, Music Program. The Associate in Fine Arts Music (AFA Music) program at CCC&TI started in 1983 to serve Caldwell County and surrounding areas.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. in the CCC&TI Recital Hall (B-100), the Caldwell Campus in Hudson will host Derek Gripper as he presents “African Kora Music Meets Solo Guitar.”

Derek Gripper is a classical guitarist who has taken a unique path. As a South African classical musician, he found himself limited by the music of the traditional classical guitar. So, he went on a journey through different musical styles, returning always to the guitar to find ways of bringing what he learned onto the instrument. In 2012 he completed a ten-year project to understand and translate the music of the West African kora (21 string harp) virtuoso Toumani Diabate to solo guitar, resulting in two critically acclaimed albums and an international concert tour.

For more information on Derek Gripper please visit https://www.derekgripper.com/. For more information about CCC&TI, visit www.cccti.edu.