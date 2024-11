Hickory – Celebrate a wonderful season of holiday events in Hickory! Festivities kick off on Friday, Nov. 22, with the City of Hickory’s Lowes Foods Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting and continue throughout December.

A special Holidaypalooza event will be presented by the City of Hickory and the Hickory Downtown Development Association (HDDA) on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Union Square in downtown Hickory.

The merry event will offer visits with Santa Claus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Santa will then host a holiday story time at 1 p.m. with help from his friends at Hickory Public Library.

Throughout the Holidaypalooza event downtown, kids will be able to write letters to Santa at the HDDA table and participate in fun, holiday activities provided by Hickory Public Library staff.

For a listing of additional holiday events happening around Hickory, please visit www.hickorync.gov/holidaypalooza.

HANDMADE HOLIDAYS – NOVEMBER

Various Dates in November

Registration May Be Required

Hickory Public Library

HICKORY BALLET AND PERFORMING ARTS PRESENTS THE NUTCRACKER

Saturday, Nov. 16

2-3 p.m.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

TASTY TALES: PUMPKIN

Tuesday, Nov. 19

4:30-6 p.m.

Registration Required

Ridgeview Branch Library

CITY OF HICKORY’S LOWES FOODS CHRISTMAS PARADE & TREE LIGHTING

Friday, Nov. 22

5:45 p.m.

Downtown Hickory

www.hickorync.gov/christmasparade

HOLIDAYPALOOZA

Saturday, Nov. 23

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Union Square, Downtown Hickory

www.hickorync.gov/holidaypalooza-hickory

SHOP HMA HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE

Friday, Nov. 29 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30 from 10-11 a.m.

Hickory Museum of Art

www.HickoryArt.org

WINTER CLAY ORNAMENTS

Monday, Nov. 25

6-7 p.m.

Registration Required

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

WINTER CLAY ORNAMENTS

Tuesday, Nov. 26

6-7 p.m.

Registration Required

Ridgeview Branch Library

BRIGHT STAR THEATRE: HOLIDAYS AROUND THE WORLD

Saturday, Nov. 30

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

SHOP SMALL SATURDAY

Saturday, Nov. 30

HANDMADE HOLIDAYS – DECEMBER

Various Dates in December

Registration May Be Required

Hickory Public Library

L.A.T.E. NIGHT THURSDAY: PAINT A CHRISTMAS TREE

Thursday, Dec. 5

5:30 -7:30 p.m.

Registration Required

Hickory Museum of Art

www.HickoryArt.org

A LENOIR-RHYNE CHRISTMAS

Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Grace Chapel, LRU

JOY TO THE WORLD

Saturday, Dec. 7

10 a.m., 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Tickets Required

Drendel Auditorium, SALT Block

www.HickoryMusicFactory.com

JINGLE BELL GINGERBREAD HOUSE PARTY

Saturday, Dec. 7

10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Registration Required

Hickory Museum of Art

www.HickoryArt.org

HICKORY CHORAL SOCIETY CHILDREN’S “COOKIES & CAROLS” CONCERT

Saturday, Dec. 7

11 a.m.

Ridgeview Recreation Center

www.HickoryChoralSociety.org

DOG WALK WITH SANTA DAY

Saturday, Dec. 7

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Bruce Meisner Park

FOOTHILLS POPS: HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR

Saturday, Dec. 7

7:30-9:30 p.m.

J.E. Broyhill Civic Center

www.WPSymphony.org

AFTERSCHOOL: PAINT A NUTCRACKER

Monday, Dec. 9

4-5 p.m.

Registration Required

Hickory Museum of Art

www.HickoryArt.org

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS TRIP

Thursday, Dec. 12

3-11 p.m.

Registration Required

Depart from Highland Recreation Center

HICKORY CHORAL SOCIETY CHRISTMAS CONCERTS

Friday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14 at 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15 at 3 p.m.

Corinth Reformed Church

www.HickoryChoralSociety.org

INTERNATIONAL CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Saturday, Dec. 14

6-8 p.m.

Drendel Auditorium, SALT Block

www.HickoryInternationalCouncil.com

PICTURES WITH SANTA

Saturday, Dec. 14

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Highland Recreation Center

ADULT GINGERBREAD HOUSE DECORATING

Thursday, Dec. 19

6-7:30 p.m.

Registration Required

Hickory Museum of Art

www.HickoryArt.org

KWANZAA FOR COMMUNITY

Monday, Dec. 30

6 p.m.

Ridgeview Branch Library

DOWNTOWN HICKORY FARMERS MARKET

New Winter Hours: Saturdays Only

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Sails on the Square

www.HickoryFarmersMarket.com