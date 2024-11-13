Newton, NC – This holiday season, The Green Room Community Theatre is excited to present an original, one-man adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, starring the talented William “Bill” Morgan. In this unique production, the narration of Dickens’ classic tale is updated for modern audiences while maintaining the flavor of Dickensian England.

Produced by Arts Culture Catawba and directed by Christian Underwood with special guest directors, Morgan will portray all the characters, young and old, without the need for multiple sets or costume changes. Instead, he’ll use changes in voice, posture, and expression to bring each character to life. Don’t miss this fresh twist on the beloved holiday classic!

Performances will be held in the McCreary Theatre on Dec. 5, 6, 7, and 8, 2024. Shows will take place on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.

Tickets for A Christmas Carol will go on sale to the general public on Nov. 24, 2024. They can be purchased online at thegreenroomtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-464-6128 (open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Ticket prices are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $14 for students, and $8 for children 12 and under. For additional information, call 828-464-6583.

The Green Room Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of Arts & Culture Catawba.