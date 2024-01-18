Hickory – BoBfest: Regional Gathering of Amateur Astronomers returns to Catawba Science Center on Saturday, January 27th, 2024 in the West Wing building on the SALT Block. Doors will open from 8:30 am and the event runs until 4:00 pm. BoBfest is FREE and open to the public. The event will feature keynote speakers, astrophotography displays, and door prizes. Vendors, exhibitors, and information about local events and facilities will be available, as well as the chance to engage with amateur and professional astronomers from the region. Attendees ranging from professional astronomers to those who simply have an interest in astronomy are welcome. Anyone looking into astronomy as a hobby is urged to come and ask questions of the more experienced astronomers.

CSC Staff & Volunteers along with the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library will be heading up family activities from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm such as crafts and experiments related to astronomy for children of all ages in the West Room 1.

This year’s keynote speakers are Joe Heafner with his presentation, Unistellar Telescope for Public Outreach, and Johnny Horne with his presentation The Eclipse! And other Astrophoto Stories. In addition to the keynote speakers there will also be afternoon forums with different speakers covering a wide range of topics from Astrophotography, to Constellation Mythology, Meteorite Identification, and even how to get started in astronomy. During lunch from 11:30am – 1:00pm there will be food trucks on campus and solar observing weather permitting.

Tickets will be sold for door prizes at only $1 per ticket. Door prizes range from astronomy materials and merchandise, to telescopes, items from local businesses, and more! While attending the event is free to the public, the money from the door prize donations will help fund next year’s event. Any vendors interested in donating door prizes may contact [email protected]. Special planetarium features, including children’s shows and laser shows will be shown throughout the day in the Millholland Planetarium.

While BoBfest is free to everyone, participants are encouraged to pre-register online at www.catawbasky.org/bobfest. For a more detailed schedule of the events, visit www.catawbascience.org/bobfest. BoBfest is presented by the Cleveland County Astronomical Society, Catawba Science Center, and the Catawba Valley Astronomy Club.

Catawba Science Center is a nonprofit science and technology museum serving NC’s western Piedmont region. Special attractions include temporary exhibits, a digital planetarium theater and marine touch pool and live sharks and stingrays. A community asset and regional destination, Catawba Science Center is dedicated to changing lives and inspiring learning through science and wonder. Learn more at www.CatawbaScience.org.

CSC is funded in part by the United Arts Fund of Catawba County. CSC is located in the Arts and Science Center of Catawba Valley, on the SALT Block, 243 3rd Avenue NE, Hickory.