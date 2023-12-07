Christmas And Moonshine

When Frankie Silver killed her husband Charlie, up in the hills where the Toe River ran, he had just come back from a trip even further in the mountains to get his Christmas whiskey. Down here in the foothills, the spirits of the season are again mixed as the Hickory History Center at Harper House opens its doors for the Yuletide season.

First, over in the Lyerly House, which serves as the welcome center where you get tickets for the Harper House tour, site manager Susan Mata has created an incredible exhibit entitled, The Legacy of Moonshine and the Road To NASCAR. After purchasing your ticket, check out the thread she weaves between the rise of Hickory Tavern, its connection to strong drink, the drive for Prohibition, the illegal demand for alcohol and the sport that comes from supplying the bootleggers.

According to Susan Holbrook, Executive Director of the Historical Association of Catawba County, the idea developed through the other Susan’s “love of Harper House’s Speakeasy (a stop on the tour of the big house) and the community’s love for NASCAR.” Holbrook points out “the detailed work and the collaboration of our staff to bring this beautiful exhibit to life.” It’s an excellent display of how one thing leads to another in ways we might never have thought until we see it laid out before us.

The moonshine to racing exhibit is the swan song of Susan Mata’s tenure at Harper. I am sad to write that she will be retiring at the end of this year. Luckily, Suzanne Mayo will be stepping into those shoes and will carry on the tradition of interesting historical ties at the house, including weekend tours after Harper House goes through some significant renovations in the coming months.

Before that happens, the Historical Association team has once more decorated the stunning Victorian home for Christmas. Regarded as “the finest Queen Anne interior styling in the entire state,” Harper House was actually built for Daniel Shuler, who oversaw construction in 1887, when the City of Hickory was still in its early days.

Trees, wreaths and a variety of other decorations are all part of the special season for spectators. Come out and see just how impressive it becomes once all the lights are in place. As incoming site manager for the Hickory History Center, Suzanne Mayo points out, “just like the Biltmore House in Asheville, the best time to see the Harper House is during the Christmas Season. The community has gathered together to decorate the house and show off its beauty wrapped in Christmas cheer.” Tours are Friday and Saturday until Christmas and a great way to kick off the holiday season.

You might not think these two things go together, Christmas and moonshine, but in this case, what better way is there to get into the spirit of the season. Plus, after this experience, you can still drive.