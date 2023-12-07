Hickory – A special holiday edition of the Saturday Screenings film series will be presented on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. on Union Square. Families are invited to enjoy a free screening of the 2003 American holiday comedy Elf.

Directed by Jon Favreau and starring Will Ferrell, this holiday favorite follows the journey of Buddy. Raised as an oversized elf, Buddy travels from the North Pole to New York City to meet his biological father who doesn’t know he exists and is in desperate need of some Christmas spirit. The movie is rated PG.

Concessions and games will be available before the movie begins. Audience members are encouraged to bundle up and bring blankets or lawn chairs for the outdoor screening. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

This holiday edition Saturday Screening is presented by the Hickory Downtown Development Association and hosted by the City of Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department. Additional partners include Footcandle Film Society and Metronet.

The screening series brings together the community to enjoy nostalgic films that are family favorites. For more information about Saturday Screenings, please contact the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department at 828-322-7046.