Valdese, NC – Why wait until December to get into the Christmas spirit? Christmas is coming early to Valdese as the annual Christmas in November Craft Show returns to the Old Rock School on Friday, November 13, and Saturday, November 14, bringing two days of holiday shopping, handmade treasures, delicious treats, and festive fun!

With more than 80 talented artisans and craft vendors from across North Carolina, Christmas in November is the perfect place to find one-of-a-kind gifts for everyone on your Christmas list, and maybe a little something for yourself! From beautiful woodworking, home décor, ornaments, apparel, candles, jewelry, pottery, and wreaths to pet accessories, handmade soaps, toys, handwoven baskets, baked goods, and so much more, you’ll discover plenty of unique finds you won’t see on store shelves.

The holiday shopping festivities kick off Friday, November 13, from 4:00–8:00 p.m., and continue Saturday, November 14, from 9:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. Be sure to arrive early! The first 100 shoppers through the doors each day will receive a FREE event tote bag, perfect for carrying all those holiday finds. Admission is just $2 per person.

Shop, Stroll & Win!

Shopping comes with a little extra excitement! Every attendee can participate in the official Christmas in November Event Passport for a chance to win one of the event’s door prizes. Collect signatures from 30 participating vendors, fill in your name and contact number, and drop off your completed passport before leaving. You could be the lucky winner! Winners will be contacted, so you do not have to be present to win.

A Little Shopping, A Lot of Holiday Flavor!

There is more to Christmas in November than finding the perfect present. Take a break from shopping and enjoy some delicious food and refreshments along the way. Faith Community Church will be serving breakfast items, lunch, and homemade baked goods in the Waldensian Room kitchen area both days. Stop by 111 Coffee Valdese, parked outside the Old Rock School, for your favorite caffeine fix. You can also sample homemade wines from Waldensian Style Wines or cool off with a crowd favorite, Brenda’s Peach Bellini!

All Aboard for More Holiday Fun!

While you’re visiting, make time for a trip through the Piedmont & Western Railroad Museum during its annual November Open House. Explore the state’s largest indoor railway display and enjoy the impressive world of model railroading. After a busy day of shopping, kick back in the Old Rock School auditorium, where favorite Christmas movies will be playing on rotation throughout the event.

Whether you’re checking off your Christmas list, searching for something special, enjoying a homemade treat, or simply soaking up the holiday atmosphere, Christmas in November offers a little something for everyone. It’s two days of shopping local, supporting small businesses, and celebrating the magic of the season in the heart of Valdese!

For a complete calendar of holiday events and activities in Valdese, visit visitvaldese.com or contact Valdese Community Affairs at 828-879-2129.