Hickory – Starting on Monday, May 11, a private contractor will close First Street SW to through traffic from 10th Avenue SW to 11th Avenue SW for sewer and water tap installation. The road will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. A detour route will be provided. Please slow down and exercise caution when traveling through this area so crews can return home safely each night. Weather permitting, this work should be completed by Friday, May 15.