Hickory – The City of Hickory has been selected to receive a $45,302.52 Hometown Grant from T-Mobile to make improvements at West Hickory Senior Center.

In honor of the grant award, representatives from T-Mobile presented the City of Hickory with the check at a celebration held at the West Hickory Senior Center on Friday, Dec. 19.

Using grant funds to install a new roof and replace the HVAC unit at the West Hickory Senior Center will significantly improve the building’s energy efficiency, safety, and comfort. These critical upgrades will help preserve the facility’s structural integrity and extend its lifespan, ensuring it remains a valuable resource for local seniors for years to come.

“We are incredibly grateful to receive this grant funding to enhance the West Hickory Senior Center,” said Hickory City Manager Warren Wood. “The West Hickory Senior Center is a vital hub for programs, events, and resources that enrich the lives of older adults in our community, and we’re proud to support its continued success.”

Although the building is owned by the City of Hickory, the West Hickory Senior Center is operated by The Catawba County Council on Aging, a private non-profit 501(c)(3) organization providing services, programs, and activities for adults age 60 and older since 1976. The Council on Aging partners with libraries, recreation centers, churches, and other organizations to serve senior citizens throughout Catawba County.

West Hickory Senior Center is located at 400 17th Street SW in Hickory.

T-Mobile partners with Main Street America and Smart Growth America to select Hometown Grant recipients; applications are judged by their level of detail, community impact, feasibility, and other considerations. Each quarter, T-Mobile awards 25 Hometown Grants to small towns with populations of 50,000 or less. For more information about T-Mobile’s Hometown Grants program, visit www.t-mobile.com/hometowngrants.