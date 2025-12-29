Hickory – Frye Regional Medical Center, a Duke LifePoint hospital, has completed its 100th robotic bronchoscopy procedure using the Ion™ Endoluminal System – an important milestone in expanding access to advanced lung cancer diagnostics close to home. This achievement reflects Frye Regional’s ongoing commitment to investing in technology that promotes earlier detection, enhanced precision and better outcomes for patients across the region.

The milestone procedure was performed by pulmonologist Lakshmi Kallur, MD, and cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon, Brett Starr, MD, FACS, reflecting the collaborative approach of the hospital’s thoracic oncology team.

Robotic bronchoscopy is a significant advancement in pulmonary diagnostics. The Ion™ system uses a thin, highly maneuverable catheter equipped with a camera and sophisticated shape-sensing technology that allows physicians to safely reach small, hard-to-access lung nodules. This minimally invasive capability means suspicious areas can be biopsied earlier – often long before symptoms develop – enabling faster diagnosis, earlier treatment planning and improved patient outcomes.

“Reaching this 100-procedure milestone shows how deeply robotic bronchoscopy has become integrated into our diagnostic program,” said Dr. Kallur, who leads the robotic bronchoscopy effort at FryeCare Thoracic Oncology Clinic. “The Ion™ platform gives us accuracy and visualization we simply didn’t have before. Our patients are benefitting from earlier answers, less invasive care and a smoother path to treatment when needed.”

Since launching the robotic bronchoscopy system in February 2025, Frye Regional has rapidly expanded access to Ion™ technology as a complement to its pulmonary, oncology and thoracic surgery services. The hospital continues to see rising demand, particularly among individuals identified through low-dose CT lung cancer screening.

The 100-case milestone reflects Regional’s mission to bring leading-edge diagnostic capabilities to patients without requiring long-distance travel to larger metropolitan centers.

“This accomplishment represents Frye Regional’s commitment to investing in advanced technology and giving our community every possible advantage in the early detection of cancer,” said Philip Greene, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Frye Regional Medical Center. “We are proud of our team for reaching this achievement and even more proud of the lives being impacted through their expertise.”

Frye Regional’s robotic bronchoscopy system is part of a broader initiative to build a comprehensive, locally based Thoracic Oncology Program designed to improve lung health services through early lung cancer screening, smoking cessation support and coordinated multidisciplinary care among pulmonology, medical oncology, radiation oncology and thoracic surgery.

For more information, to complete a self-guided Lung Health Assessment, or to request a consultation with FryeCare Thoracic Oncology Clinic, visit FryeMedCtr.com/lung-care or call 828.315.4TOC (4862).

About Frye Regional Medical Center

A part of Duke LifePoint Healthcare, Frye Regional Medical Center has served the health and medical needs of the residents of the Catawba Valley region since 1911 with a commitment to delivering high quality and compassionate care with a focus on patient satisfaction and clinical outcomes. Frye Regional Medical Center includes a 355-bed acute care hospital, home to the Frye Heart Center, Cancer Center, General and Bariatric Surgery, Emergency Services, Advanced Orthopedics, Neurosciences, Women’s Birthing Center and Inpatient Rehabilitation. The system also includes the Frye South Campus, an inpatient adult behavioral health treatment center designed to provide therapeutic stabilization. Frye Regional also offers the region access to more than 100 primary care and specialty care providers through the FryeCare Physicians Network. Learn more at FryeMedCtr.com.