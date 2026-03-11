Hickory – The City of Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department will host the 39th Annual Children’s Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 28, at Henry Fork River Park.

This year, the event has four separate Easter egg hunts for different age groups, beginning at 6 p.m.:

0-2 years old – 6 p.m.

3-4 years old – 6:30 p.m.

5-6 years old – 7 p.m.

7-12 years old – 8:15 p.m.

All participants are encouraged to bring their own baskets to collect the eggs and a flashlight if participating in the hunt beginning at 8:15 p.m. No registration is necessary.

In addition to the Easter egg hunts, attendees can take photos with the Easter bunny, build Easter-themed crafts, and participate in more Easter-themed activities.

Henry Fork River Park is located at 5655 Sweet Bay Lane in Hickory.

For more information, contact Lance Riddile at 828-261-2254 or lriddile@hickorync.gov.