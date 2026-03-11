Burke County, NC – AMOREM, your local, non-profit hospice and palliative medicine provider, is seeking volunteers with certified therapy dogs to improve quality of life for patients and their families in AMOREM’s patient care units.

The comforting presence of a pet can create a calming environment. Simply petting a dog can help reduce feelings of anxiety, loneliness or depression. As a volunteer with a certified therapy dog, you can have a positive impact on the lives of patients and families.

Patients, families and staff currently benefit from pet therapy dogs, like River, Kwacha, Cooper, Sandy and Gracie, but there is a need for more! Therapy dogs must be certified through Pet Partners, Inc., Therapy Dog International or Therapy Pets Unlimited.

To learn more about impacting the lives of patients and families with your certified therapy dog, please contact volunteer services at 828.754.0101.