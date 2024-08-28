Hickory – The City of Hickory will close its offices on Monday, Sept. 2, in observance of Labor Day. City of Hickory offices will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 8:30 a.m.

Other city department closings and/or schedule changes:

Public Services

The Solid Waste Division and its collection services will operate on a normal schedule on Labor Day.

Hickory Public Library

Hickory Public Library, the Patrick Beaver Memorial main facility and the Ridgeview Branch, will be closed on Sunday, Sept. 1, and Monday, Sept. 2.

Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism

The Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Administrative Offices and all City recreation centers will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2, for Labor Day. City of Hickory parks are open daily.