Newton, NC – “Legally Blonde” is the season opener at The Green Room Community Theatre in Newton, N.C., beginning Aug. 30. With music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin and the book by Heather Hach, “Legally Blonde” is based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture starring Reese Witherspoon. This lively production follows Elle Woods as she navigates her way through Harvard Law School and discovers her true potential.

The show is directed by Hannah Nuhfer, musically directed by Joey Nuhfer and choreographed by Holley Dagenhardt and Presley Smith. It is produced by Cargo Transporters, Green Park Dentistry and Narrow Gauge Coffee & Cafe.

There will be performances on Aug. 30, 31, Sept. 1, 6, 7, 8, 13, 14 and 15. On Fridays and Saturdays, performances will be at 7:30 p.m., and on Sundays, they will be at 3 p.m. Tickets are available online at thegreenroomtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-464-6128 (open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

Ticket prices are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $14 for students and $8 for children 12 and under. If you have questions about the show, please call 828-464-6583.

For more information about “Legally Blonde” or any of the other programs offered by The Green Room Community Theatre, please visit thegreenroomtheatre.org.

The Green Room Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of Arts Culture Catawba.

Image Credit John David Brown III.