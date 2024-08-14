Newton, NC – Join us at Connections Clubhouse on September 7th starting at 4:00pm for our Music On The Lawn event featuring live music from Autumn Bolton and Picketty Split.

Our inaugural Connections fundraiser will feature homemade chili and locally handmade pottery from the Clubhouse. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, September 7th from 4:00pm – 8:00pm here on the lawn of Connections Clubhouse located at 1679 Southwest Boulevard, Newton, NC 28658. Please come enjoy some local live music and a warm bowl of homemade chili for $20.00 and a piece of Clubhouse made pottery while it lasts. No purchase necessary to enjoy our live music. Bring a chair or blanket and make yourself some space on our lawn to enjoy the evening. Clubhouse fundraising has become increasingly critical for our programing during a time of economic uncertainty and changes in mental health services.

Founded in 1990, Connections Clubhouse is a day program aimed at aiding those living with symptoms of mental health/brain health in their recovery efforts including providing meaningful opportunities for building relationships, a meaningful place to come and return to, opportunities for meaningful daily activities including employment, as well as opportunities for leisure and wellness. Our program is part of Catawba Valley Healthcare that provides ongoing community supports for adults with mental illness. Connections is located in Newton and provides services to over 50 Clubhouse members. Our program offers a work-ordered day which focuses on skill development and the building of self-confidence and relationship building. We assist participants with accessing employment, education, socialization, and greater independent living. These supports offer opportunities, and they offer hope to our Clubhouse members.

Mental illness can be very disabling and can shatter lives. BUT, with the help from our community, the Connections program actively provides supports for members to rebuild and reclaim their lives. Connections is a welcoming place where people are accepted and valued as individuals and not labeled by the stigmas associated with mental illness. Members gain the confidence and skills necessary to lead fulfilling lives of THEIR choice in the community.

Please join us at Connections Clubhouse for our inaugural Music On The Lawn fundraiser on Saturday, September 7th, 2024 from 4:00pm -8:00pm and enjoy a warm bowl of homemade chili for dinner and pick out a piece of pottery for only $20.00. No purchase necessary to enjoy our live music. Please help us spread the word about our event. For more information including advanced ticket sales please reach-out to Jason Bolton at (828)466-0030, email at [email protected], visit our website www.connectionsclubhousecatawba.org or visit us on Facebook.