Charlotte – AARP North Carolina released its 2024 Gubernatorial Video Voters’ Guide, which continues its long tradition of nonpartisan voter engagement. This guide will provide North Carolina voters with information on where the candidates stand on issues that matter most to them and their families and help these impactful voters make their voices heard on Election Day.

AARP’s 2024 Gubernatorial Video Voters’ Guide features Attorney General Josh Stein (D) and Lt. Governor Mark Robinson (R) discussing their priorities and positions on issues including support for family caregivers, strengthening the state’s direct care workforce, and creating affordable housing options of older adults.

In addition to the voters’ guide, AARP members at the forum sent their own video messages to the candidates expressing what they care most about when it comes to winning their votes.

AARP State President Helen Mack of Clemmons, NC, said, “Voters 50+ are the majority of voters in every election, and they are stretched to the limit. They want to see politicians address their day-to-day challenges like caring for their loved ones, creating a stronger direct care workforce, and finding solutions to housing affordability that challenges people in many areas of the state.”

AARP North Carolina State President Helen Mack of Clemmons explains, “Nearly 1.3 million family caregivers In North Carolina assist their older parents, spouses, siblings, grandparents, and other loved ones every day so they can live independently in their homes—where they want to be,” Mack said.

“Yet they don’t get the support they need. It’s time to change that. Both parties have a big opportunity to win these voters. Caregivers can make the difference in a close election,” she added.

One underlying issue that has diminished the quality of care in North Carolina is the shortage of direct care workers who provide care both at-home, and in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

A 2024 report by the NC Department of Health and Human Services cites that by 2028, the state projects over 186,000 job openings in this sector, including nearly 21,000 new positions to meet increasing needs, and 165,500 vacancies arising as current workers transition careers or exit the workforce.

AARP North Carolina Executive Council Member Karen Seagraves PhD, MPH, of Charlotte said, “Whether you live in urban areas, or our state’s rural counties, finding direct care workers has become a big challenge. The next governor will have to address this shortage so North Carolina can meet the evolving health care needs of its citizens.”

Another challenge for older adults is affordable housing. Bankrate cites that North Carolina home prices increased 26 percent over the last three years.

AARP Associate State Director Rebecca Gilbert of Charlotte said, “Rising costs and changing needs for older homeowners makes finding suitable housing, or even paying for your existing home, harder for those with fixed incomes. AARP knows that people want to age in their own homes and communities as long as they can. But for too many, that has simply become too expensive.”

The video voters’ guide is available on the AARP website and is being shared with 1,1 million AARP members in the state. According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, in 2022, over 71 percent of voters over the age of 65 voted in the general election, versus on 24 percent of voters ages 18-25, and 34 percent of those ages 26-40.

AARP North Carolina Director Mike Olender said, “When it comes to the outcome this November, older voters will be the deciders. From now until Election Day, we hope to hear much more from the candidates about how they propose to make aging in the state the best it can be.”

