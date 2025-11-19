Newton, NC – Join us on Saturday, December 6, 2025, from 9:00am – 2:00pm for the first-ever Catawba Valley Christmas Show at Catawba Farms! Experience a festive day of holiday shopping with local artists and craftspeople showcasing their work. We will have delicious food choices on-site thanks again to D & J Catering from Lexington, NC. Held in collaboration with the Catawba Valley Festival of Arts, this unique event will feature handmade pottery created by members of Connections Clubhouse. The Christmas Show fundraiser will be held indoors on the scenic grounds of Catawba Farms (1670 Southwest Boulevard, Newton, NC.)

Founded in 1990, Connections, a Clubhouse International best practice program, is one of over 350 Clubhouses in 32 countries. As a community, we strive to improve health, increase opportunity and hope, and replace isolation with belonging for people most impacted by mental illness. Our recovery supports include meaningful opportunities for building relationships, a meaningful place to come and return to, opportunities for employment, and education, and socialization. Our program is part of Catawba Valley Healthcare. Connections is in Newton and provides services to over 58 active Clubhouse members.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will directly benefit Connections Clubhouse. Clubhouse fundraising is increasingly critical for our program during a time of economic uncertainty and changes in mental health services and Medicaid.