New to Theaters:

The third film in the Now You See Me series, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, makes its way to movie houses nearly a decade (!) after the last entry.

New to Streaming:

Being Eddie – Eddie Murphy is the subject of this new documentary which doesn’t give a whole lot of insight into the actor-comedian’s life but does offer a nice overview of his nearly 50 years in the business. (Netflix)

Criterion:

The aerial combat actioner from director-producer, Howard Hughes, Hell’s Angels (1930), hits the 4K format this week in a splendid new edition with commentary and new featurettes.

The drama from director Luis Bunuel, El (1953), makes its 4K debut this week as well and retains previously issued bonus materials.

Also being issued in Blu Ray is their latest Eclipse Series release (47): Abbas Kiarostami—Early Shorts and Features.

Sony:

The label is issuing on Blu Ray a 20th anniversary edition of the musical film, Rent (2005).

Kino:

Airport: The Complete Collection (1970-1979) is a new box set that includes all of the previous 4K UHD releases of these films that were issued recently.

The murder mystery/comedy, The Gracie Allen Murder Case (1939), starring (who else?) Gracie Allen makes its 4K debut this week as well.

Also getting a physical media release this week from the label is the recent documentary, Riefenstahl (2024), the documentary, I’m George Lucas (2024) and a collection entitled No Wave: The Underground Films of Beth B and Scott B (1978-1983).

Cohen Media:

One of the best reviewed films in the career of the Merchant-Ivory filmmaking team, Howard’s End (1992), starring Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson in the tale of a woman’s struggle for dignity, makes its 4K debut this week as well.

Music Box Releasing:

Secret Mall Apartment (2024) is a well-reviewed documentary tracing the strange but true tale of a group of Rhode Islanders who lived in a hand-crafted apartment inside a mall. Available in both Blu Ray and DVD formats.

Arrow:

Red Planet (2000) The Val Kilmer starring tale of a group of astronauts leading a mission to Mars comes to the 4K UHD format for the first time. The usual copious amounts of bonus materials found on the label’s releases are included as well.

Scream/Shout Factory:

The trilogy of Hong Kong action films that put director John Woo on the map comes to 4K UHD in a new box set entitled, A Better Tomorrow Trilogy (1986-1989). The handsome slipcase set comes with lots of bonus goodies in addition to the sparkling new transfers.

Universal:

Out of Africa (1985) The Best Picture Oscar winner starring the late Robert Redford, gets a 4K makeover this week in a new release that includes previously issued bonus materials.

A steelbook reissue of Casino (1995) is also being issued by the label in 4K.

Warner Archive:

The label has repackaged several of its previously issued Blu Ray releases in new themed sets to make the releases more affordable. They are The James Cagney Collection, The Doris Day Collection and The Gene Kelly Collection.

Radiance Films:

The label is issuing on Blu Ray the collection, Wicked Games: Three Films by Robert Hossein, which includes the films, The Wicked Go to Hell / Nude in a White Car / The Taste of Violence.

They are also issuing the 1956 film, The Ogre of Athens.

