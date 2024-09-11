Hickory – All those searching for a great time to support a worthy cause are invited to dust off their blue suede shoes and plan to attend Cruisin’ Down Main, the annual fundraising event of the Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry.

The event, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on October 12, 2024, will take place at Paramount Classic Cars and Trucks, 3030 Falling Creek Road, Hickory, North Carolina.

As explained by Linda Wade, Director of Communications and Donor Development, “Those attending the event will be transported into a celebration reminiscent of the 1962 movie American Graffiti. Thanks to the venue in which the event is taking place, vintage cars of the period will line the “main drag,” providing an attraction that is certain to be of interest to auto and history buffs alike. Mel’s Diner,” rock-and-roll music, and the happy days of the 50s and 60s will prevail.”

The evening will allow guests to step back in time to remember flat tops, dancin’ the bop, Friday night sock hops, blue suede shoes, Bobby socks, goin’ steady, American Bandstand, and “getting your kicks on Route 66.”

The evening’s fun, vintage-inspired menu will include gourmet hamburgers, the era-classic potato and bean salads, and beer and wine, with an optional beer tasting opportunity.

Molly Sain, Executive Director of GHCCM, says, “Put on your poodle skirt, jeans, bobby socks or loafers, and come kick up your heels to rock ‘n roll music. Guests are invited to dress like their favorite celebrity of that era, grab a root-beer float at the party, show off their moves with a hula hoop or on the dance floor, and, most of all, relish this rare opportunity to enjoy the Museum of Classic Cars.”

Sponsors of the fundraiser include: Paramount Automotive (Premier Sponsor); Frye Regional Medical Center (Main Drag Sponsor); Imagine One Hospitality, which is providing the chef inspired and prepared meal (Rock ‘n Roll Sponsor); and All Glass, Hickory Sheet Metal, OrthoCarolina, and Pepsi of Hickory (Happy Days Sponsors).

Linda Wade, GHCCM Director of Communications and Donor Development, expressed gratitude to all sponsors. “Sponsors are important to the success of this fundraiser,” she said, “and their support and commitment make it possible for GHCCM to fulfill its mission to offer Hope, Health and Healing.”

Tickets to Cruising Down Main are available online by visiting www.ccmhickory.org or by calling 828-323-7906, Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The cost of $90 per person includes food, which is generously provided by Imagine One hospitality and their chefs; beverages, including beer and wine; games; music; and dancing.

For an additional $30 per person, a tasting of specialty beers is available. The beer-tasting is provided by Rich Colton, an experienced beer taster, self-professed craft-beer snob, leader/member of several tasting groups, and judge for the Carolina Championship of Beer Competition.

Proceeds from Cruisin’ Down Main support the mission of GHCCM. GHCCM is a non-profit organization that helps those living in crisis, experiencing homelessness, or living in poverty.

In addition to participating in its annual fundraising event, all are invited to contribute a gift to ensure the longevity of GHCCM and its mission to serve the most vulnerable in our community.