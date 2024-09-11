Same Old Panthers

I am sure when he woke up Sunday morning Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales did not think his head coaching debut would go as bad as it did. Surely he did not believe his team would fall by a 47-10 count to the mediocre New Orleans Saints.

The Panthers spent this offseason attempting to improve their roster after going 2-15 last season. They hired a new head coach in Canales. They improved the team around quarterback Bryce Young by adding multiple free agents. Yet, nothing was different on Sunday. In fact, it was worse.

The problems were multiple, happening in every phase of the game. Defensively, Carolina allowed the Saints to score on their first nine possessions, giving up 180 rushing yards and getting a punt blocked. I will get to Young and the offense in a bit.

The Panthers’ renewed optimism was crushed before halftime of the opener. They trailed New Orleans 30-0 before their season was even two quarters old.

Now let’s talk offense. Young, who struggled badly as a rookie after being the first overall draft pick following the Panthers’ monster trade to go up and get him, threw a bad interception on his first pass of the season. He threw a poor interception to start the second half, missing an open Adam Thielen. The Saints turned that interception into a touchdown and a 37-3 lead. After that turnover, Young’s line was terrible at best: 6 of 14, 50 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions and a nearly impossible 13.1 passer rating.

Canales talked about going into his team meeting Monday and discussing how everyone was accountable for the loss. You think!

One game isn’t enough to make any conclusions. But the Panthers’ performance was so bad, it’s hard to not think the worst. Especially since Carolina was the worst team in the NFL last season and Young was awful.

The Panthers spent more than $150 million on two guards in free agency, drafted a receiver in the first round, and a running back and tight end in the early rounds, traded for receiver Diontae Johnson and made other additions.

So far, it all looks like a waste.