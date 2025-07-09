Hickory – Don’t miss Catawba Science Centers’ SPARK event this month featuring Parrot Pals on Saturday, July 19th from 1:30 – 2:30 PM, in North Lobby!

SPARK is a STEM career showcase featuring local industries in the Carolina Foothills. Participate in guided activities based on their careers. This event is FREE with the purchase of admission.

Are you a business looking to inspire the next generation of STEM leaders? Become a host for our next SPARK STEM Career Showcase and ignite curiosity and innovation in young learners! Learn more at www.CatawbaScience.org/Foothills-Collaboratory.

Catawba Science Center is located at 243 3rd Ave NE, Hickory, NC 28601.