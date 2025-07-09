Now In Theaters, New To Disc And Streaming

NEW TO THEATERS:

M3Gan 2.0 – In this sequel to the surprise hit from 2023, the owner of the original M3GAN doll brings her back in order to thwart a military grade weapon.

NEW TO STREAMING:

Film Geek (*** ½) is a terrific new video essay/documentary from director Richard Shepard (The Matador) chronicling his movie obsession from the 1970s through the early 1980s, as he attempts to understand his cinematic roots. The film utilizes over 200 clips from both the films discussed and the director’s personal archives. Highly recommended for true lovers of cinema. ( HBO MAX)

NEW TO DISC:

Criterion:

Barry Lyndon (1975) Stanley Kubrick’s beautifully shot adaptation of the William Makepeace Thackeray novel, starring Ryan O’Neal, comes to the 4K disc format in a stunning new restoration. Bonus archival materials include making of featurette, interviews, two trailers and a booklet.

Kino:

Sugar Hill (1974) A nightclub owner’s girlfriend seeks vengeance for his death by summoning up the powers of voodoo. This blaxploitation classic gets a Blu-Ray release as part of the Kino Cult line of titles. Bonus materials include a new commentary.

Warner Brothers:

Batman Ninja (2018) Batman is transported, along with allies and enemies, to feudal Japan in this animated super hero entry getting a 4K release this week.

Sinners (2025) Michael B. Jordan, in a dual role as twins, makes a homeward trek to confront an unforeseen evil in Ryan Coogler’s acclaimed hit from last spring. The new Blu-Ray and 4K releases of the film include featurettes and deleted scenes.

Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman (1993-1997) The TV show that gave the Superman story a twist, starring Dean Cain and Teri hatcher as the title characters, comes to Blu-Ray in a new 20-disc set.

Paramount:

Clueless (1995) Amy Heckerling’s modernization of the Jane Austen novel, Emma, comes to the 4K format and retains the archival extras from previous editions. Bonus materials being a trivia game and featurettes.

Universal:

Earthquake (1974) A new 4K UHD of the mid 70s disaster outing starring Charlton Heston, Ava Gardner and George Kennedy is being issued this week. The release includes a new Dolby Atmos audio remix along with the film’s original Sensurround track.

