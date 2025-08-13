Hickory – Join Hart Square Foundation at Hickory Soup Kitchen on August 21, 6 p.m. for a rich cultural foodways experience rooted in Hmong tradition. Hmong cuisine is deeply tied to heritage, storytelling, and community, blending fresh ingredients with techniques passed down through generations. In this class, Hmong Chef Elizabeth Thao will share her expertise as she demonstrates the preparation of traditional dishes, explaining their significance and the techniques that bring them to life.

Participants will watch as she prepares each course, learning about the flavors, symbolism, and history behind Hmong food. The meal will be served during the class, offering a taste of Hmong hospitality, and students will take home all the ingredients and recipe cards needed to recreate these dishes in their own kitchens.

Come discover the heart of Hmong food culture where meals are more than sustenance, they are a way of preserving tradition and bringing people together.

Hickory Soup Kitchen is located at 110 2nd St. Pl. SE, Hickory, NC.

Purchase tickets at https://shorturl.at/mwVug