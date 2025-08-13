Hickory – The big, bold, and beloved Broadway musical Hairspray is coming to Hickory Community Theatre, bringing its irresistible mix of show-stopping songs, high-energy dance numbers, and a heartfelt message about acceptance and equality. Performances will be September 5th through 20th, and tickets are on sale now.

Set in 1960s Baltimore, Hairspray follows teenager Tracy Turnblad as she dances her way onto a popular TV show and uses her newfound fame to advocate for racial integration. The production is filled with infectious music, vibrant characters, and a celebration of individuality — reminding audiences that everyone deserves to be seen, heard, and celebrated.

Taking on the role of Tracy is Kendall Melton, a Hickory resident and school counselor at HCAM. Originally from Pittsboro, Melton has lived in the area for three years and calls Hairspray “the epitome of musical theatre.” She says, “You’ve got the incredible songs and dances, but there’s a bigger message underneath it all. Everybody should be allowed to pursue their dreams and passions and celebrate them together.”

For Melton, playing Tracy is a childhood dream come true. “Tracy doesn’t let the status quo and opinions of others stop her from dancing and standing up for what’s right,” she explains. “She fully accepts and loves herself exactly the way she is, and she uses her ‘otherness’ to advocate for social justice and acceptance.”

Melton holds a BS in Psychology from Shenandoah University and an M.Ed/EdS in School Counseling from Clemson University. Her recent theatre credits include Matilda (Mrs. Phelps, The Green Room), Sister Act (ensemble/dance captain, The Green Room), and Anastasia (ensemble, HCT). Offstage, she enjoys reading and spending time with her cat, Cannoli.

Hairspray runs September 5-20 in the Jeffers Theatre, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:30pm and Thursday, September 15 at 7:30pm. This show is considered suitable for ages 10 and up, but parents should consult the content advisory online at hickorytheatre.org/hairspray.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for students and youth 18 & under. Visit hickorytheatre.org or call 828-328-2283 to get yours today. This production is produced by MoreRon Productions.

Hickory Community Theatre is a Funded Affiliate of Arts Culture Catawba and receives sustaining support from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.. The 77th season is supported by The City of Hickory, A Cleaner World, Acuna & Acuna Dentistry and BelleAge. HCT also receives sustaining support from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Photo Cutline: Kendall Melton stars as Tracy Turnblad in Hairspray at Hickory Community Theatre, September 5-20. Photo by Eric Seale.