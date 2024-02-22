Hickory – Get ready for an enchanting evening of music as the 2024 Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts proudly presents a House Concert featuring the incredible talents of Vicki Genfan and Sally Barker on February 24, 2024.

Vicki Genfan is renowned for her extraordinary guitar skills and soulful vocals. In 2008, she was presented the prestigious Guitar Player Magazine Guitar Superstar award. Sally Barker is an acclaimed singer-songwriter who was a finalist on the BBC talent show “The Voice.” This international duo promises to captivate with talents that resonate with emotion in the intimate and cozy ambience of Catawba Farms.

The house concert event includes a dinner buffet at 6:00 pm with farm-smoked BBQ chicken and vegetarian sides. The music begins at 8:00 pm. Proceeds from the sale of tickets go directly to the artists and to support future Festival events.

Event Details:

Date: February 24, 2024

Time: 6:00 pm – 9:30 pm

Location: Catawba Farms, 1670 Southwest Blvd, Newton, NC

Ticket Link: https://shorturl.at/loQV4

About Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts: The Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts is an “all-arts for all” series that celebrates the rich artistic heritage of the region. The Festival features the work of local artists, musicians, and performers, as well as a variety of family-friendly activities hosted by local advocacy groups. Programs for the 2024 CVFA are under development and will be announced soon. Previous major supporters include corporate sponsor Wanzl and by the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

For more information on the CVFA, visit the CVFA website https://cv-fa.org/ and follow on social media @cvfa.

Top Photo: Sally Barker