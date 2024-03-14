Lenoir, NC – David Crosby is a Lecturer in Photography at Appalachian State University where he teaches courses in fashion and beauty portraiture, commercial production, and the history of photography. He also maintains a commercial photographic studio in Hickory, in which he has produced advertising and corporate imagery for a variety of clients in high tech, financial services and home furnishings industries since 1984.

David’s personal work has been included in numerous regional and national group exhibitions, juried competitions and book projects. Since 2006, he has worked on a personal project that combines his interests in literature, psychology and photography – “Portraits of Visiting Writers” – for which he has photographed 112 authors who have come to Lenoir- Rhyne University as part of the world class Visiting Writers Series, now in its 35th year. Begun in 1990 by LR College Professor Rand Brandes, PH.D., the Series is ongoing under the direction of Laura Crawley.

Included among the writers in the show are W.S. Merwin, 2010 U.S. Poet Laureate, John Updike, Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist and Kevin Young, Poetry Editor for The New Yorker.

David is a native of Lockport, NY who came for college in the South and decided to stay. His exhibit of writers’ portraits will be on display from March 6 through May 31 at the Happy Valley Filling Station pizzeria / brewery in Happy Valley, six miles north of Lenoir on Highway 268. The Filling Station is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 4 to 9.

For more information about the exhibit, contact a[email protected] or [email protected].