Hickory – Birdwatchers and bird admirers of all ages are invited to the Wren House Build and Bling Workshop at Highland Recreation Center on March 23. In this workshop, you can build, paint, and decorate your own wren house. Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop will also provide a short presentation on wrens and other wild birds in the area.

This workshop is brought to you by City of Hickory Park, Recreation and Sports Tourism.

Registration is $10 and all supplies are included. Please register at https://shorturl.at/hsvQR.

For more information, contact Lisa Miller at [email protected] or 828-328-3997 for more information.