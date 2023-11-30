Define Patience

Last week I wrote in these pages that rumors were circulating that Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich’s job was in jeopardy. The rumor came true after yet another loss on Sunday.

The midseason move by team owner David Tepper means that the franchise, since Tepper took over close to six years ago, has had six head coaches over the past five years.

Tepper, when asked about his patience this week, stated that he considers himself a patient man and that patience is part of his reputation.

Reich may beg to differ. Tepper fired Reich on Monday after a 1-10 start. The 11-game stint is the shortest NFL head coaching tenure in 45 years. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor was promoted to interim coach.

Tabor did not waste any time making changes. He immediately fired quarterbacks coach Josh McCown and assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley.

I also shared in these pages last week that Tepper was rumored to have overruled Reich by having the team draft Bryce Young over C.J. Stroud. Tepper responded to a question pertaining to the selection by stating everyone within the organization agreed on choosing Young.

Same Story, Different Year

The Charlotte Hornets will be without its best player as LaMelo Ball will be out (again) for an extended period of time.

Ball is expected to miss significant time after he sustained a sprained right ankle in the team’s loss to the Orlando Magic on Sunday. Ball avoided a fracture in his ankle, the same ankle that needed surgery and knocked him out for the second half of last season.

Ball has averaged a career-high 24.7 points, 8.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds so far this season, his fourth in the league. He has dropped at least 30 points in seven of the team’s past 10 games. The 22-year-old signed a five-year, $205.9 million extension with the team this past offseason.

One cannot question Ball’s ability. But you have to question his durability.