Hickory – Hickory Music Factory hosts an Old Time 1940s Christmas Radio Hour at the SALT Block – Drendel Auditorium in Hickory, NC on December 9th, 2023, at 2pm & 7pm. The live performance will feature the Hickory Jazz Orchestra and guests. The show revives the spirit of the 1940s when families gathered round the radio for news and entertainment. In our digital age, the chance to experience a live radio show is rare, unique and inventive, and is a perfect way to recapture a bygone era around the holidays.

The show is an interactive experience and audience members are encouraged to dress in period attire for added fun. In a world of instant gratification and speed, the 1940s Christmas Radio Hour encourages people to slow down and enjoy the season.

VIP tickets (7pm show only) are $50 which includes, preferred seating and a special pre-show VIP area with drinks and light hors d’oeuvres. General admission tickets are $25, and group tickets (6) are $125.

For more information, contact (828)-308-5659 or email [email protected].

Sponsors for the event are Deal Financial Group, Piedmont Nephrology & Hypertension Associates and HBF.