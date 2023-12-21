Hickory – If you haven’t already – you can still make a difference.

Every year, Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry relies on generous donors like you to help us continue our work to support those in need in our community.

Will you help us this year? These are some of the things we can provide with a donation from you today:

Showers, laundry access, mail service and crisis clothing for those experiencing homelessness this season

Free medical, dental and vision care for qualifying patients

Life-saving medications from our pharmacy at either low cost or free to those who qualify

Crisis financial assistance for rent, utility, and transportation to help those with unexpected expenses

‘Next Step’ services and education to equip clients wanting to learn more about life skills such as household budgeting

Can you help us serve our local neighbors in need? All you have to do is vistit: https://ccmhickory.org/?blm_aid=29905 to set up a monthly, quarterly or one-time gift to GHCCM.

Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry, 31 1st Ave. SE, Hickory, NC 28602, 828-327-0979, http://www.ccmhickory.org/