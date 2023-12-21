Hickory – Registration is now underway for the City of Hickory’s Youth Volleyball and Lacrosse programs, as well as Adult Basketball League.

Online registration for all three sports leagues is available through January 17, 2024, at hickory.recdesk.com.

For youth sports, participation is free to all City of Hickory residents, and nonresidents can also participate by paying a $40 nonresident fee. Each participant will also purchase their team jersey at the time of registration. If it is your child’s first time participating with the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department, a copy of his or her birth certificate must be turned in at the Administrative Offices, located at 1451 8th Street Drive NE, prior to participation.

Youth Volleyball

The Youth Volleyball program is offered to girls ages 9-15, with different divisions by age group:

11U for ages 9-11

15U for ages 12-15

The division your child will participate in is determined by their age on April 1, 2024. Participants must be 9 by April 1, 2024, and players who turned 16 before April 1, 2024, are no longer eligible to participate.

Volleyball skills assessments will be held in early February.

For more information about Youth Volleyball, or for assistance with registration, please contact Sports Programmer Hannah Miller at 828-261-2296 or [email protected].

Youth Lacrosse

The Youth Lacrosse program is offered to boys and girls ages 5-14, with different divisions by age group:

Coed 6U for boys and girls ages 5-6

Boys 8U for ages 7-8

Boys 10U for ages 9-10

Boys 12U for ages 11-12

Boys 14U for ages 13-14

Girls Elementary for ages 7-10

Girls MS for ages 11-14

The division your child will participate in is determined by their age on August 31, 2023. Participants must be 5 by August 31, 2023, and players who turned 15 before August 31, 2023, are no longer eligible to participate.

Participating in Lacrosse will require travel to away games, as well as the purchasing of equipment. For financial assistance in purchasing lacrosse equipment, please contact the Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department regarding the Bill McDonald Scholarship Fund.

For more information about Youth Lacrosse, or for assistance with registration, please contact Sports Programmer Chris Johnson at 828-261-2253 or [email protected].

Adult Winter Basketball League

The fee for registration is $450 per team, which is paid by the team captain at the time of registration. Teams are guaranteed at least 8 games and may carry up to 15 players on a roster.

Players must be at least 18 years old and teams are responsible for providing their own jerseys. Games will be played at Neill Clark Recreation Center, located at 3404 6th Street Drive NW.

For additional information or questions about this program, please contact Recreation Programmer Austin Cheek at 828-328-3997 or [email protected].