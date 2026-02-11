Hickory – Supplies shared with Kindness Project Hickory, Strong Life Ministries, Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry, Room in the Inn Newton and The Salvation Army of Greater Hickory.

Drop off at the United Way office – 2760 Tate Blvd SE in Hickory.

Monday – Thursday (8 am to 5 pm) Friday by appt.

WHAT’S NEEDED

snacks

pop-top canned goods

tarps

thick gloves

hand sanitizer

hand/toe warmers

winter hats

socks

emergency blankets

Questions? Call the United Way – 828-327-6851 or email John Bailey at jbailey@ccunitedway.com.