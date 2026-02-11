Hickory – Supplies shared with Kindness Project Hickory, Strong Life Ministries, Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry, Room in the Inn Newton and The Salvation Army of Greater Hickory.
Drop off at the United Way office – 2760 Tate Blvd SE in Hickory.
Monday – Thursday (8 am to 5 pm) Friday by appt.
WHAT’S NEEDED
snacks
pop-top canned goods
tarps
thick gloves
hand sanitizer
hand/toe warmers
winter hats
socks
emergency blankets
Questions? Call the United Way – 828-327-6851 or email John Bailey at jbailey@ccunitedway.com.