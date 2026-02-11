Hickory – The Crawdads are once again partnering with the Lenoir-Rhyne Men’s Soccer team to host a morning clinic at LP Frans Stadium. The 2026 clinic is scheduled for Saturday, April 18th from 10am to 12pm.

Registration for the soccer clinic is $20 and will include two hours of instruction, an exclusive Crawdads gift item, and a ticket to the Saturday, April 4th Crawdads game, which will have a to-be-announced soccer-themed giveaway.

Crawdads single game tickets will go on sale next Friday, February 13th as the stadium plays host its first events of the year with App State playing a trio of games against Canisius University.

Opening Night will be Thursday, April 2nd at 7pm against the Columbia Fireflies.

Registration form available at https://www.milb.com/hickory/community/camps.