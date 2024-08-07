Hickory – This Saturday, August 10, volunteers from the Hickory Community Theatre will gather to celebrate the 75th season with the annual Kay Awards Ceremony. The festivities begin at 7:00pm when the doors open and the ceremony will start at 7:30.

Named for one of the Theatre’s founding members, Kay Johnson, the awards recognize the volunteers who keep HCT humming. These include actors, backstage crews, front of house staff, board members and the theatre’s Guild. The Guild is the host of the event, with members providing a lavish buffet of finger foods and desserts, as well as serving drinks at the event’s cash bar.

The public is invited to join in the celebration and the entertainment will include a preview performance from The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals, which will be on stage in the Jeffers Theatre August 30th through September 14th.

Admission is free but donations will be accepted. To view a list of nominees visit hickorytheatre.org/kay-awards or email [email protected]. A full list of acting nominations can also be viewed at that same web address.

The Hickory Community Theatre is a Funded Affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County, a member of the North Carolina Theatre Conference and an Charter Member of the American Association of Community Theatre.

Photo by Ken Burns.